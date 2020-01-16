King Reacts to Phase One China Trade Agreement Signing

Congressman Steve King released a video of remarks he delivered on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday morning. In his remarks, King congratulates President Trump for negotiating and signing a Phase One Trade Agreement with China that will significantly increase American ag exports to that country. King represents the number one agricultural producing district in the country, and he has consistently supported President Trump’s efforts to improve American trade deals, deals which are not just limited to today’s Phase One agreement with China, but which also include support for the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement (see: Steve King- Iowans want the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement), and the prospects of a stronger bi-lateral agreement with Britain upon its departure from the European Union. The Phase One Trade Agreement with China will be signed by President Trump during a ceremony held in Washington D.C.