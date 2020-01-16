Buffalo Center to Host a Blood Drive

First Reformed Church will once again join hands with Life Serve Blood Center for a North Iowa Blood Drive. Donations will be received Thursday, January 23rd from 2-6 PM at the First Reformed Church, 401 First Street, SW in Buffalo Center. According to Claire Deroin of the LifeServe Blood Center, all types of blood are being sought.

Walk-ins are always welcome but appointments for specific times may be scheduled by contacting Deb Wirth at 641-425-8377. Donors should bring a photo or donor ID card.

Every blood donation saves 3 lives…and all blood donated stays in our northern Iowa communities. Cancer patients are the number one recipient of blood donations! Others who access your gift of life are burn victims, trauma patients, premature infants, and surgery patients. Red cells, plasma, and platelets are essential for our neighbors in need to survive. Every donor receives online store reward points after every donation which may be redeemed for a wide variety of helpful items. First-time donors will receive a Life Serve t-shirt.

The general requirements to give blood are outlined by Deroin.

It is also recommended that donors eat a good meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to donations.

A new “Thank the Donor” program allows the recipient of a donation or their family members to send the donor an anonymous note who donated their life-giving gift. Donors could well receive a photo, video or simple note of thanks from the person who is alive because a donor cared enough to give the gift of life.