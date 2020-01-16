Bernard Dean Flugum, 88 of Williamsburg and formerly of Leland, passed away to his home in Heaven on Wednesday, January 15 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, January 18 from 2 to 4 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Winnebago Lutheran Church near Lake Mills, Iowa on Sunday, January 19 at 3:30 PM. A visitation will be held at the church, 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com

The family wishes to thank the medical staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals, the English Valley Care Center and Rev. Karl Heck for all of their caring and kindness at this time.

Bernard Dean Flugum, was born November 12, 1931 at the family home near Leland, Iowa, the son of Clarence Dean and Myrtle (Monson) Flugum. He was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm and greatly enjoyed caring for the farm animals. Bernard attended rural school thru 8th grade and graduated from Forest City High School, class of 1949. Six months later he enlisted in the United States Air Force as military police, serving some time in Africa, Texas, Kansas and Georgia. After his service, he graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. Bernard worked at Cool Spring Canning Company, in Lake Mills where he met his future wife. On June 15, 1957 Bernard was united in marriage to Arlene S. Anderson. He worked for Streater Inc. in Albert Lea, MN for over 35 years. They owned an acreage in Emmons, MN where he enjoyed raising horses, sheep and golden retrievers. He went on many fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada with his family. He also enjoyed vacations to Colorado, Alaska and Arizona. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Arlene, of Williamsburg; son Douglas (Lori) Flugum of Swisher; daughter Carolyn (Scott) McAllister of Lake Holiday, IL; five grandchildren; Ryan (Jenna) Flugum, Austin Flugum, Kerstin Flugum, Casandra Anderson and Chance McAllister; two great grandchildren, Beckett Flugum and Crosby Flugum and siblings; Marilyn Tweeten of Joice, LeAnn Meier of Mason City, Curtis (LaDonna) Flugum, Karen (Wayne) Johns and Neal (Joyce) Flugum all of Forest City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ardys Nelson and brother Dennis Flugum.