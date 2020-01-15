This week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a junior at Forest City High School. Kaylee Miller scored 48 points, had 24 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 blocks, and 3 steals this week. Tuesday, in a loss to Bishop-Garrigan, Miller had 4 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Friday, in a win over Lake Mills, Miller had 16 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Saturday, in a loss to Clear Lake, Miller had 28 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. The 28 points that Kaylee scored on Saturday is the third-most scored by an Indian in the 5v5 era of basketball. Congratulations to this week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week.”