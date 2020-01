The Hancock County Sheriff is looking for suspects involved in the burglary of the Forest City Auto Repair on Highway 69. The burglary occurred on Monday night after the repair shop had closed. According to owner Craig Kalskett, everything seemed normal when he arrived that morning.

The thieves were methodical and checked several sources in the building according to Kalskett.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in the case to contact them at (641) 923-2621.