Forest City Coaches vs. Cancer Event Scheduled

The 2020 Coaches Vs Cancer event is scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020 during the Forest City/North Iowa high school varsity basketball games held at the Forest City High School. A baked potato bar supper will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Forest City High School cafeteria, the cost of which is $7/adults and $5 for children five years old and younger. Luminaries will also be on sale and Cabin Coffee will be onsite selling lattes with all profits going to Relay For Life. All are welcome to attend.

Winnebago County Relay for Life will also be recognized mid-court between the Varsity Girls

and Boys games.

June 27, 2020 was also announced as the date of the 2020 Winnebago County Relay For Life

event and is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest

City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/

winnebagocountyia or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.

Please join us in the fight against cancer!