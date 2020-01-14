Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Iowa broadcast area until 9 am on Wednesday morning. Concerns have been raised about freezing drizzle beginning Wednesday morning over western Iowa and spreading over east and north through sunrise.

The areas of freezing drizzle are likely to cause a glaze of ice, especially untreated surfaces, and is likely to impact the morning commute. This means that there could be very slick conditions and slow travel issues on Wednesday monring

Officials urge commuters to slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Any untreated roads will be susceptible to icy conditions.