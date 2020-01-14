Venture School Program in Mason City Trains Local Entrepreneurs

The University of Iowa’s Venture School, the state of Iowa’s premier entrepreneurial training program developed by the University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (Iowa JPEC), will train entrepreneurs in the Mason City region in partnership with North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Center in Spring 2020. The seven-week Venture School program is built from a streamlined curriculum developed by the National Science Foundation I-Corps at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Since its inception, Venture School has helped guide over 325 teams across the state of Iowa and is designed to benefit Iowa startups, small businesses, non-profits, and corporate innovation teams.

Venture School is now accepting applications to participate in its Spring 2020 program. The program helps individuals and teams master the startup process by focusing on real-world experimentation, customer discovery, and Lean LaunchPad methodologies.

Participants will gain marketing and make valuable connections to help them take their innovative idea to the next level. Venture School is currently looking for hardworking teams and individuals throughout the Mason City region to join the upcoming fall program.

Details for the upcoming Venture School Program in Mason City