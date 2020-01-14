IT Costs Estimated at $225,000

Hancock County’s information technology costs are estimated at approximately $225,000 for fiscal year 2020-2021. This estimate comes after the Hancock County Board of Supervisors decided Monday to remove courthouse cameras at a cost of nearly $40,000 from the upcoming budget. Supervisors Jerry Tlach, Sis Greiman and Gary Rayhons all concurred that courthouse improvements like tuckpointing and a vestibule take precedence over cameras.

For now the purchase of cameras has been put on hold and will be relooked at when planning the 2021-2022 budget. In addition to general IT costs for the courthouse and public safety center, Tlach says the estimated $225,000 budget also includes new phones and an updated website.