Iowa Eggs Donated to Food Banks

According to the Iowa Egg Council, eggs are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D, which is important for bone health and immune function. Additionally, eggs provide an essential nutrient for fetal development, cell, and eye health, and contain 13 essential vitamins and minerals.
“Customers were encouraged to purchase two dozen eggs of any brand from December 9-14,” said Clint Jenkins, director of wholesale purchasing for Fareway. “Thanks to our generous customers and partnership with the Iowa Egg Council, we were able to provide a truckload donation of eggs for Iowa’s food banks.”
Donations of eggs from individuals are rare, so food banks rely on donations from egg producers, wholesalers, and retailers, along with bulk purchasing, to provide a supply for their clients.
The eggs will be distributed to the following organizations across Iowa: Food Bank of Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Food Bank for the Heartland, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, River Bend Foodbank, Food Bank of Siouxland, and St. Stephen’s Food Bank.