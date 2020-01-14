Iowa Eggs Donated to Food Banks

“We are proud to partner with Fareway on this promotion to help Iowa’s food banks by providing eggs, an economical protein and essential ingredient,” said Kevin Stiles, executive director of the Iowa Egg Council.

According to the Iowa Egg Council, eggs are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D, which is important for bone health and immune function. Additionally, eggs provide an essential nutrient for fetal development, cell, and eye health, and contain 13 essential vitamins and minerals.

“Customers were encouraged to purchase two dozen eggs of any brand from December 9-14,” said Clint Jenkins, director of wholesale purchasing for Fareway. “Thanks to our generous customers and partnership with the Iowa Egg Council, we were able to provide a truckload donation of eggs for Iowa’s food banks.”

Donations of eggs from individuals are rare, so food banks rely on donations from egg producers, wholesalers, and retailers, along with bulk purchasing, to provide a supply for their clients.