Monday, January 13th

KIOW – ISU Coaches show from 6:30-8 pm

Tuesday, January 14th

KIOW – Forest City girls and boys at Eagle Grove – pregame 6:05 tip at 6:15 pm

KHAM – West Hancock girls and boys at Lake Mills – pregame 6:05 tip at 6:15 pm

GHV Stream – GHV boys and girls vs North Iowa – pregame at 6:10 tip at 6:15 pm

Thursday, January 16th

KIOW – Forest City wrestling at Northwood-Kensett Quad – prematch show at 5:50 wrestling at 6

KHAM- West Hancock Wrestling at Central Springs Quad – prematch show at 5:50 wrestling at 6

Friday, January 17th

KIOW- Forest City girls and boys vs GHV – pregame at 6:05 tip at 6:15

KHAM – West Hancock girls and boys vs Eagle Grove – pregame at 6:05 tip at 6:15

Saturday, January 18th

KIOW- Iowa State Men’s Basketball @ Texas Tech – pregame at 2:00 and tip at 3:00 pm

KHAM – West Hancock boys’ basketball @ Mason City Senior High – pregame at 6:50 pm tip at 7:00 pm