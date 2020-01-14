Berg Sentenced on Theft Charges

Aric Berg of Lonsdale, MN, was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 5, 2018. Berg was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentenced was suspended and Berg was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Berg was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Berg was also sentenced on the charge of “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 11, 2018. Berg was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence was suspended and Berg was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Berg was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.