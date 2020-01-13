Waldorf’s Martin Selected as Conference Player-of-the-Week, Again

The North Star Athletic Association announced on Monday afternoon that Demitrius Martin has been selected as the 12th Player-of-the-Week this season.

In making the selection, the NSAA said, “Martin averaged 23.0 points (46 total points), 6.0 rebounds (12 total rebounds), 5.0 assists (10 total assists) and 2.5 steals (5 total steals) as Waldorf (Iowa) went 1-1 record on the road. He scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds, despite a 67-43 defeat at Mayville State (N.D.). He followed up with a career-high 31 points on his 11-of-22 field goal shooting and 6-of-11 free-throws in helping the Warriors to a 75-67 victory at Presentation (S.D.). He also dished out nine assists, registered five rebounds and stole the ball four times”.

This is the second time this season that the senior from Hopkins, Mn has been selected for the award. Martin was selected as the 7th Player-of-the-Week in early December.

The Warriors are next in action on Friday (7:30 pm) and Saturday (5:00 pm) in Forest City.