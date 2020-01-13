Top of Iowa Conference Basketball Standing

Through the first half of the conference season who is on top and who is not? Please note that Eagle Grove and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura have not played their first meeting yet. This list will also include where the TIC media picked each team to finish.
TIC West – Boys
Bishop-Garrigan 8-0 picked 3rd with two first-place votes
Lake Mills 7-1 picked 2nd with four first-place votes
Forest City 5-3 picked 1st with three first-place votes
West Hancock 5-3 picked 5th
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4-3 picked 4th with one first-place vote
Eagle Grove 2-5 picked 9th
North Iowa 2-6 picked 6th
North Union 1-7 picked 7th
Belmond-Klemme 1-7 picked 8th
TIC West -Girls
West Hancock 8-0 picked 1st with all 10 first-place votes
Bishop-Garrigan 7-1 picked 2nd
Forest City 6-2 picked 4th
North Union 5-3 picked 3rd
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-4 picked 5th
Lake Mills 3-5 picked 6th
Belmond-Klemme 2-6 picked 7th
Eagle Grove 1-6 picked 8th
North Iowa 0-8 picked 7th
TIC East – Girls
St. Ansgar 8-0 picked 2nd with 1 first-place vote
Osage 7-1 picked 1st with 5 first-place votes
Newman 6-2 picked 3rd
West Fork 4-4 picked 4th
Central Springs 4-4 picked 6th
North Butler 4-4 picked 7th
Rockford 2-6 picked 5th
Nashua-Plainfield 1-7 picked 9th
Northwood-Kensett 0-8 picked 8th
TIC East – Boys
West Fork 8-0 picked 1st with 4 first-place votes
Osage 7-1 picked 2nd with 2 first-place votes
Newman 5-3 picked 3rd
St. Ansgar 5-3 picked 4th
Rockford 4-4 picked 5th
Nashua-Plainfield 4-4 picked 8th
Central Springs 2-6 picked 6th
North Butler 1-7 picked 7th
Northwood-Kensett 0-8 picked 9th