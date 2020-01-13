Top of Iowa Conference Basketball Standing

January 13, 2020

Through the first half of the conference season who is on top and who is not? Please note that Eagle Grove and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura have not played their first meeting yet. This list will also include where the TIC media picked each team to finish.

TIC West – Boys

Bishop-Garrigan 8-0 picked 3rd with two first-place votes 

Lake Mills 7-1 picked 2nd with four first-place votes

Forest City 5-3 picked 1st with three first-place votes

West Hancock 5-3 picked 5th 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4-3 picked 4th with one first-place vote

Eagle Grove 2-5 picked 9th

North Iowa 2-6 picked 6th 

North Union 1-7 picked 7th 

Belmond-Klemme 1-7 picked 8th 

TIC West -Girls

West Hancock 8-0 picked 1st with all 10 first-place votes 

Bishop-Garrigan 7-1 picked 2nd 

Forest City 6-2 picked 4th 

North Union 5-3 picked 3rd

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-4 picked 5th 

Lake Mills 3-5 picked 6th 

Belmond-Klemme 2-6 picked 7th 

Eagle Grove 1-6 picked 8th 

North Iowa 0-8 picked 7th 

TIC East – Girls

St. Ansgar 8-0 picked 2nd with 1 first-place vote 

Osage 7-1 picked 1st with 5 first-place votes 

Newman 6-2 picked 3rd

West Fork 4-4 picked 4th 

Central Springs 4-4 picked 6th

North Butler 4-4 picked 7th 

Rockford 2-6 picked 5th 

Nashua-Plainfield 1-7 picked 9th 

Northwood-Kensett 0-8 picked 8th 

TIC East – Boys

West Fork 8-0 picked 1st with 4 first-place votes 

Osage 7-1 picked 2nd with 2 first-place votes 

Newman 5-3 picked 3rd 

St. Ansgar 5-3 picked 4th 

Rockford 4-4 picked 5th 

Nashua-Plainfield 4-4 picked 8th 

Central Springs 2-6 picked 6th 

North Butler 1-7 picked 7th 

Northwood-Kensett 0-8 picked 9th 