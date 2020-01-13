Hancock County Supervisors Decline Wage Increase

Elected officials salaries were part of the discussion Monday at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Hancock County Compensation Board met earlier this month and voted to increase all elected officials’ salaries by 4.5 percent. However, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors did not agree with that figure, at least not for themselves.

Supervisors Gary Rayhons and Jerry Tlach both agreed that the other elected officials do deserve a raise, despite believing the percentage increase recommended by the comp board to be high.

Supervisor Sis Greiman defended the 4.5 percent increase recommendation for the auditor, treasurer, recorder, sheriff and county attorney.

The 4.5 percent increase for the auditor, treasurer, recorder, sheriff, and county attorney tentatively stands; however, the board may still decrease that number during the budget hearing for fiscal year 2020-2021. More accurate numbers are expected next week for the upcoming budget.