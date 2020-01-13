Former North Iowa, Buffalo Center Coach, BJ Mayer up for National Coach of the Year

In October we did a story on former North Iowa, Buffalo Center Girls’ Basketball coach, BJ Mayer. Then, it was announced that Mayer would be inducted into the Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Now, It has been announced that Mayer is one of eight finalists for national girls’ basketball Coach of the Year from The National High School Coaches Association. Mayer led the Bison to the 1998/1999 Iowa State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, the only in school history (5-on-5).

The National High School Coaches Association is the oldest national coaches association, it was established in 1965 and has three main goals; to educate, recognize, and support. Their Mission State is, “The National High School Coaches Association is dedicated to serving High School Coaches and Athletic Directors throughout the United States through education, recognition, and support. Our goal is to promote high school athletics, provide professional services to our member coaches while providing opportunities for all high school coaches. The NHSACA provides resources to promote professional growth, and attitude of teamwork, sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles for Athletes, Coaches, and Athletic Directors”.

The IGCA also announced 11 other coaches from 11 different sports who are also a finalist in their respective sports. The girls’ basketball national Coach of the Year award has been won by 10 Iowa based coaches, 1986 Carroll Rugland, Hampton, 1993 Dick Rasmussen, Ankeny, 1995 Jerry Wetzel, Indianola, 1996 Larry Niemeyer, CR Jefferson HS, Cedar Rapids, 1997 Harold Shepherd, Vinton, 1998 Gene Klinge, West Central, Maynard, 2000 Mark Butt, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hartley, 2003 Bob and Sharon Hanson, Dowling Catholic, 2014 Scott DeJong, Ankeny (Centennial), 2016 Jerry Hulsing, Lynnville-Sully

The NHSCA annual convention is set for July 20th – 23rd in Lincoln, NE.

