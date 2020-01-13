Forest City School Board to Meet Monday Evening

The Forest City Community School Board will meet this evening beginning at 6 pm with a closed session to evaluate the work of the superintendent. This is an annual review pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5.

The board will then hold a Public Hearing on the plans and specifications of plans on the high school gym project. The board will look at the form of contract and estimated cost of the project. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann discussed the procedure for the meeting and the bidding.

The Board will hear administrative reports from the Board President, the Principals of the schools, and the Superintendent. This will be followed by approval of an open enrollment request, an early graduation request, and personnel matters.

The board will then look to approve several building improvement projects which include bids to work on the middle school lockers and the high school gym floor bids.

The meeting will take place in the Forest City District Offices beginning at 6 pm.