Barbara J. Dahlby, age 82 of Lake Mills, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA 50459. A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Inurnment will take place in the Silver Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Northwood at a later date.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, is assisting the family with arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221