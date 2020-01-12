SUNDAY TALK: Grassley on Iranian Aggression

Senator Charles Grassley recently took to the U. S. Senate floor to address the recent attacks on U. S. military positions in Iraq.

Over the past year, the Iranian regime has been increasingly aggressive, attacking oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, shooting down a U.S. drone, seizing a British tanker, attacking a Saudi oil facility, attacking U.S. military bases in Iraq and storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The U.S. response to Iran’s increasing provocations had been too measured, to point that we risked Iran’s leaders mistaking restraint for weakness and encouraging further escalation.

Another attack that risked many American lives was in the works when President Trump ordered U.S. forces to take out the terrorist mastermind of the Iranian regime.

Sometimes you have to stand up to a bully to get him to back off or else you invite further aggression.