Series of Storms Could Produce up to Six Inches of Snow

The National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on a series of storms that will move through today thru Monday night. The first of these is set to strike the area in the late afternoon today. While temperatures are expected to reach the lower 20’s today, there will be an increase in cloud cover followed by forecasted snow. The first storm is expected to produce about an inch of new snow.

The snow will continue into Sunday night and with it, an additional one to three inches of new snow. The storms should clear out overnight and we will be left with a mostly cloudy day on Monday along with up to four inches of snow from Sunday evening and overnight.

A second disturbance will move into the area on Monday night. Forecasters are predicting as much as two new inches of snow with this storm blanketing the area with up to six inches of snow in 48 hours.

The disturbances don’t end there. Tuesday night and Wednesday will see additional chances for more snow into the area.

Officials are urging caution for those who commute to work encouraging them to slow down and take necessary precautions such as an emergency kit in case you get stuck. Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington describes what should be in the kit.

Make sure to stay with KIOW and kiow.com for weather delays and closures during this period.