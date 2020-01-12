King to Host Town Halls in Grundy and Cerro Gordo Counties on January 22

Congressman Steve King announces that he will be hosting two town hall meetings on Wednesday, January 22nd. The town hall meetings will be held in Grundy and Cerro Gordo counties. The Grundy County town hall will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Central. The Cerro Gordo town hall will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM Central.

The Grundy County town hall will be held in Grundy Center, Iowa at the Kling Memorial Library which is located at 708 7th St. The Grundy County town hall will run from 10:00- 11:00 AM Central.

The Cerro Gordo town hall will be held in Clear Lake, Iowa at the Lakeview Community Center located at 10 North Lakeview Drive. The Cerro Gordo Town Hall will run from 2:00-3:00 PM Central.