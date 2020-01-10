Carol Marie Thompson was much admired and loved by her family. She was aged 74 and lived in Pella,

Iowa for the last year, but was previously from Britt, Iowa. She peacefully passed on Tuesday, January 7,

2020, in her room at WesleyLife’s Hearthstone The Cottages with family close.

Funeral services for Carol Thompson will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St.

Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street SE, Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at

Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Carol Thompson will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 9:30 AM at St. Patrick’s

Catholic Church.

Carol M Thompson was born to John H. and Dorothy M. Threlkeld on January 5th, 1946 in Kansas City,

Missouri. She moved with her family to Britt in the late 1940s. Carol attended Britt High School.

Following high school, she attended Iowa State University. Carol graduated with a Bachelor of Science

degree in Mathematics including her teaching certificate.

She married James A. Thompson on May 3, 1969, in Britt, Iowa. Together, Jim and Carol lived in Ames,

IA, Cincinnati, OH, Alaska, and Britt, IA. Carol became a stay-at-home mom raising four children,

Christina Carlo of Pella, IA, Stephanie Morris of Topeka, KS, Douglas Thompson of Orono, MN, and

Robert Thompson of Iowa City, IA.

She went back to work when her kids were in school and worked in Garner, IA for Hancock County

offices and finally in Algona, IA at Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company. She was also very active in

her community. She started the Home and Hearth Dinner at the Summit House Retirement Community

which was a free Christmas dinner for those with no family near to celebrate the holidays with. Carol

was active in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt. Carol enjoyed international and domestic travel,

including Hungary, the Czech Republic, and traveled through Slovakia. She also visited Sweden, Italy, and spent time in Alaska and Bradenton, Florida.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Threlkeld and Dorothy M. Threlkeld.

She is survived by her brother, Dennis Threlkeld and his wife Carolyn of Britt and their children, Sue

(Chris) McKee and Rebecca Threlkeld; children, Christina (Timothy), Stephanie, Douglas, and Robert

(Angela); grandchildren, Johnathon Carlo, Emily Carlo, Mia Thompson, Ava Thompson, Evy Thompson,

Caleb Thompson, Riley Morris, Keegan Morris, Arianna Morris, and Will Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the West Hancock Scholarship and Loan Fund.