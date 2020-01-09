RSVP Partners with Catholic Charities

RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for people 55 and older, is collaborating with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque to recruit volunteers to serve with their Jail & Prison Ministry program.

The Jail & Prison Ministry (JPM) program is a community re-entry program for ex-offenders recently released from jail or prison. Molly Andregg with RSVP explained how the collaboration occurred.

Ex-offenders can be some of the most vulnerable members of our society. Many struggle with finding housing, employment, and a support system. They may also experience social and psychological challenges from incarceration. The program helps individuals in a number of different ways according to Andregg.

The program is totally volunteer-driven and welcomes all volunteers from all walks of life who want to help change the life of another.

Ex-offenders who participate in the Jail & Prison Ministry program are a third less likely to re-offend, compared to the State of Iowa recidivism rates. The goal is to help provide positive re-entry into family and community life.

RSVP and Catholic Charities are looking for volunteers to serve as mentors and support group members to support ex-offenders in North Central Iowa. Volunteers must pass a background check and complete training. Once connected with an individual, volunteers will spend a minimum of 1-2 hours per week meeting with and supporting their mentees.

For more information about RSVP of North Central Iowa and to enroll, visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp/, call (888) 466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or email rsvp@niacc.edu.