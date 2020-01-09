Dancing for Rotary Returns

Dancing for Rotary will return to the Boman Fine Arts Center on February 8th at 7 pm. The Forest City Rotary Club announced the lineup of eight couples who will dance the evening away in a competition for three awards. They include the Audience Choice, Fundraising Trophy, and the Overall Mirror Ball.

The couples that will be dancing are Jonathan and Emalee Warren, Elijah and Anna Weaver, Brady Anderson and Kennedy Baker, Daniel Haley and Sadie Skeie, Mark and Joy Newcom, Doug and Beth Snyder, Nate and Ericka Forsberg, along with Joseph and Daelynn Coombs.

The judges will be Julie Keely, David Damm, and Ian Bartelt. The show will be hosted by Karla Weiss and Orin Harris.

The Rotary Club expressed appreciation to the Interact Club at the Forest City High School, the Rotaract Club at Waldorf University, and the community members willing to dance.

Tickets will be $15 and are available from all Rotarians. They can also be purchased at the Forest City Chamber OFfice or MBT/TSB Bank. Seating is limited. Doors will open at 6 pm for the Silent Auction. Audience members can bring a canned good for the food bank and get an extra voting ticket on the night of the event.