High School Basketball Scores 1/7

Girls Basketball Scores from January 7th
TIC West
1A #7 Bishop Garrigan 48 Forest City 38 – Shae Dillavou (FC) 11 points, Audi Crooks (BG) 21 points (KIOW)
2A #2 West Hancock 71 Belmond-Klemme 23 Rachel Leerar (WH) 22 points, Haley Bemino (BK) 10 points and 7 rebs. (KHAM)
North Union 69 Eagle Grove 49
Lake Mills 46 North Iowa 34
Non-Conference
Humboldt 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30 Chole Frank (GHV) 12 points
TIC East
2A #5 Osage 64 Rockford 18
Newman Catholic 58 Central Springs
Saint Ansgar 52 Northwood-Kensett 15
North Butler 43 West Fork 29
NCC
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53 Webster City 38
CIML
Johnston 76 Mason City 52
Boys Basketball Scores from January 7th
TIC West
1A #5 Bishop Garrigan 64 Forest City 62 Carter Bruckhoff (FC) 17 points (Career-High)
West Hancock 44 Belmond-Klemme 36
1A #8 Lake Mills 97 North Iowa 70
Eagle Grove 45 North Union 36
Non-Conference
Humboldt 65 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61 Landon Dalbeck 25 points, 8 rebs, 2 steals
TIC East
Nashua-Plainfield 48 Riceville 46 (OT)
Newman Catholic 65 Central Springs 35