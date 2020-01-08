High School Basketball Scores 1/7

January 8, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on High School Basketball Scores 1/7

Girls Basketball Scores from January 7th

TIC West 

1A #7 Bishop Garrigan 48 Forest City 38 – Shae Dillavou (FC) 11 points, Audi Crooks (BG) 21 points (KIOW)

2A #2 West Hancock 71 Belmond-Klemme 23 Rachel Leerar (WH) 22 points, Haley Bemino (BK) 10 points and 7 rebs. (KHAM)

North Union 69 Eagle Grove 49

Lake Mills 46 North Iowa 34

Non-Conference 

Humboldt 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30 Chole Frank (GHV) 12 points 

TIC East 

2A #5 Osage 64 Rockford 18

Newman Catholic 58 Central Springs

Saint Ansgar 52 Northwood-Kensett 15

North Butler 43 West Fork 29

NCC

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53 Webster City 38

CIML

Johnston 76 Mason City 52

Boys Basketball Scores from January 7th

TIC West 

1A #5 Bishop Garrigan 64 Forest City 62 Carter Bruckhoff (FC) 17 points (Career-High) 

West Hancock 44 Belmond-Klemme 36

1A #8 Lake Mills 97 North Iowa 70

Eagle Grove 45 North Union 36

Non-Conference 

Humboldt 65 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61 Landon Dalbeck 25 points, 8 rebs, 2 steals 

TIC East 

Nashua-Plainfield 48 Riceville 46 (OT)

Newman Catholic 65 Central Springs 35

 