High School Basketball Scores 1/7

Tuesday, January 7th

KIOW – Forest City basketball vs Bishop Garrigan pregame 6:05 pm tip 6:15 pm girls and boys

KHAM – West Hancock basketball vs Belmond -Klemme pregame 6:05 pm tip 6:15 pm girls and boys.

GHV Stream – GHV vs Humboldt Basketball pregame at 6:10 pm tip at 6:15 pm girls and boys.

KIOW – ISU Coaches Show – following Forest City basketball

Wednesday, January 8th

KIOW – ISU Men’s basketball vs #3 Kansas pregame 6 pm tip 7 pm

Thursday, January 9th

KIOW – Forest City wrestling quad Lake Mills, North Butler, and West Fork. start at 6pm

KHAM – West Hancock Wrestling at Eagle Grove quad GHV and North Union. start at 6pm

Friday, January 10th

KIOW – Forest City basketball vs Lake Mills pregame 6:05 pm tip 6:15 pm girls and boys

KHAM – West Hancock basketball vs Bishop Garrigan pregame 6:05 pm tip 6:15 pm girls and boys

GHV Stream – GHV Basketball vs North Union pregame 6:10 pm tip 6:15 pm girls and boys

Saturday, January 11th

KIOW – Forest City basketball vs Clear Lake pregame 12:50 pm tip 1 pm girls and boys

KIOW – ISU Men’s basketball vs Oklahoma pregame 6 pm tip 7 pm.

KHAM – West Hancock basketball vs Spirit Lake pregame at 4:50 pm tip 5 pm girls and boys