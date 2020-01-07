North Iowa Community Action to Offer a Pre-School Program

Child care was recently polled at kiow.com as being one of the most pressing issues for parents in the area. There are several outstanding day-care programs, but some parents may be looking for more. The North Iowa Community Action Organization is answering the need with a Head Start Preschool program. Head Start Admissions Director Michelle Skadburg explains.

The program does more than just educate. It takes a holistic approach with the child according to Skadburg.

The program follows the Creative Curriculum which is the certified preschool curriculum for kids. Family engagement is encouraged.

The NICAO also offers programs for pregnant moms and children from birth to age 3.

Those who want to see if they qualify should call (866) 836-3124 or (641) 494-1891.