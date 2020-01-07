Le Vent Du Nord is Returning to Forest City

The Forest City Fine Arts Patrons are presenting Le Vent du Nord in concert on Sunday at 4 pm at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Melanie Slater is President of the Fine Arts Patrons and says the award-winning and highly acclaimed band is a leading force in Quebec Canada’s progressive folk music.

Slater says the event is a fundraiser for the Forest City Fine Arts patrons and admission to the concert will provide in a number of areas.

Tickets to the concert are on sale at the Forest City High School and Forest City Community School District Offices. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 18 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door.