Basketball Scores From 1/6 and Schedule for 1/7

Basketball scores from 1/6
Girls
TIC West
North Union 43 Lake Mills 38 – Jessa Gasteiger 16 points and 4 assists, Taylor Ingledue 8 rebs
Non-Conference
Humboldt 66 vs Belmond-Klemme 51 – Addison McMurray had 24 points 5 assists, Haley Beminion add 5 reb 3 blk and 2 steals
Tripoli 70 Rockford 48
Northwood Kensett 38 Riceville 33
#9 1A Clarksville 68 North Butler 35
West Bend-Mallard 49 Eagle Grove 36
4A #11 Waverly 58 #2 3A Clear Lake 35
Boys
TIC West
Lake Mills 80 North Union 33
Non-Conference
Riceville 35 Northwood Kensett 28
Tripoli 61 Rockford 53
Clarksville 52 North Butler 49
Schedule for 1/7/2020 – All are boy-girl double-headers with the girl’s games starting at 6:15 and the boys to follow. () = boys or girls team holds the ranking listed
TIC West
Belmond-Klemme at #2 2A (Girls) West Hancock (KHAM and Stream live at 6:10 pm)
#7 1A (Girls) #5 1A (Boys)Bishop Garrigan at Forest City (KIOW and Stream live at 6:10 pm)
#8 1A (Boys) Lake Mills at North Iowa
Eagle Grove at North Union
Non-Conference
Humboldt at GHV (NC) (Stream live at 6:10 pm)
Riceville at Nashua-Plainfield (NC)
TIC East
Central Springs at Newman Catholic
North Butler at West Fork
Osage at Rockford
Saint Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett
CIML
Johnston at Mason City High
NCC vs NEIC (Boys only)
Clear Lake at Charles City