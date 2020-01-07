Basketball Scores From 1/6 and Schedule for 1/7

Basketball scores from 1/6

Girls

TIC West

North Union 43 Lake Mills 38 – Jessa Gasteiger 16 points and 4 assists, Taylor Ingledue 8 rebs

Non-Conference

Humboldt 66 vs Belmond-Klemme 51 – Addison McMurray had 24 points 5 assists, Haley Beminion add 5 reb 3 blk and 2 steals

Tripoli 70 Rockford 48

Northwood Kensett 38 Riceville 33

#9 1A Clarksville 68 North Butler 35

West Bend-Mallard 49 Eagle Grove 36

4A #11 Waverly 58 #2 3A Clear Lake 35

Boys

TIC West

Lake Mills 80 North Union 33

Non-Conference

Riceville 35 Northwood Kensett 28

Tripoli 61 Rockford 53

Clarksville 52 North Butler 49

Schedule for 1/7/2020 – All are boy-girl double-headers with the girl’s games starting at 6:15 and the boys to follow. () = boys or girls team holds the ranking listed

TIC West

Belmond-Klemme at #2 2A (Girls) West Hancock (KHAM and Stream live at 6:10 pm)

#7 1A (Girls) #5 1A (Boys)Bishop Garrigan at Forest City (KIOW and Stream live at 6:10 pm)

#8 1A (Boys) Lake Mills at North Iowa

Eagle Grove at North Union

Non-Conference

Humboldt at GHV (NC) (Stream live at 6:10 pm)

Riceville at Nashua-Plainfield (NC)

TIC East

Central Springs at Newman Catholic

North Butler at West Fork

Osage at Rockford

Saint Ansgar at Northwood-Kensett

CIML

Johnston at Mason City High

NCC vs NEIC (Boys only)

Clear Lake at Charles City