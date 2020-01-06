Winnebago County to Extend Law Enforcement Agreement With Buffalo Center

Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson has agreed with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors to extend temporarily, a contract with the City of Buffalo Center for law enforcement services. The city had been searching for an officer to replace the departing one and was able to hire one in the fall of last year according to the Buffalo Center City Clerk.

Winnebago County Sherif Dave Peterson addressed the board on the issue saying that he had tried to contact the city to renegotiate the law enforcement agreement.

The county typically enters into law enforcement agreements with all cities in the county so that there is law enforcement coverage during off-hours for city police and for cities that do not have a police officer. Each city is charged for the hours that they are patrolled. Those rates change according to Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss.

Each city agrees to a set number of hours which they are patrolled by the Sheriff’s Office.