Forest City Wrestling “Hot out the Gate” in 2019-2020

The Forest City Wrestling team has started the season on a mission. A mission to send as many wrestlers to the mecca of wrestling in Iowa, the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Before the trip down I-35, the Indians knew they have to battle through a tough schedule, including wrestling top wrestlers and teams, at top events. Through the first month of the season, the Indian’s dual team is off to an 8-2 record, a championship, and also a traditional tournament championship. The Indians have dual wins over #7 1A West Hancock and Eagle Grove, who was ranked at the time that Forest City beat them. The only two Forest City losses came at the hands of #9 2A Osage and Central Springs.

As for traditional tournaments this season, Forest City finished 4th as a team at the Joe Fitch Invitational. They finished with 10 of 14 wrestlers in the top 5, three wrestling for titles, and finished with one title. At the Roethler Invitational, Forest City finished 6th out of 14 as a team. As Individuals, 9 of the 14 wrestlers placed 1st through 8th. The Saturday before the Christmas break, Forest City traveled to North Polk for the North Polk Invitational. The Indians came out on top, winning the traditional tournament, their first of the season, with 194 points.

Steve Staudt – Forest City High School Wrestling Coach

Forest City then started off the new year right where they left off in 2019. Traveling to Webster City on Saturday to win the Dick Kennedy Duals Championship. They beat Roland Story 58-21, Webster City 43-36, Cedar Rapids, Xavier 54-23, and Woodward-Granger 56-21. Kristian Gunderson reached his 100th career win, he and five other Indians went undefeated on the day.

Forest City is next in action on Thursday at home against North Butler-Clarksville, West Fork, and Lake Mills. The Forest City duals can be heard (KIOW 1073) and watched live on KIOW.com.

Steve Staudt – Forest City High School Wrestling Coach

Forest City sophomore, Reese Moore, is also ranked in Class 2A #6 at 182.

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director at KIOW/KHAM, he can be reached Monday-Friday 8 am to 5 pm. Do you have a story idea? Contact Zarren at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com