Basketball Scores from 1/4 and Schedule for 1/6

Basketball Scores from 1/6

Girls

Forest City 69 Belmond-Klemme 42 (KIOW) – Erin Caylor and Shea Dillavou 18 points each.

Bishop Garrigan 84 North Iowa 19 – Audi Crooks 19 points and 13 rebounds

West Hancock 80 Manson Northwest Webster 37 – Rachel Leerar 27 points, Amanda Chizek 10 rebounds

Saint Ansgar 54 Lake Mills 30 – Jessa Gasteiger 13 points, Taylor Ingledue 9 rebounds

Osage 75 GHV 56 – Vanessa Olson 17 points, Liz Richardson 7 rebounds, 1 block, & 1 steal

Boys

Lake Mills 89 Saint Ansgar 50 – Chett Helming 29 points, 8 rebounds, & 6 steals

West Hancock 64 Manson Northwest Webster 32 – Joe Smith 15 points and Tristan Hunt 11 rebounds

Bishop Garrigan 86 North Iowa 52 – Angelo Winkel 37 points and Cade Winkel 9 rebounds

Forest City 43 Belmond – Klemme 40 Noah Miller 18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, & 5 assists

Basketball Schedule for Monday, January 7th (NC) = NOT A CONFERENCE GAME

Lake Mills vs North Union Boys’ and Girls’ 6:15 pm tip @ Lake Mills (Rescheduled from 1/3)

North Butler at Clarksville (NC) Boys’ and Girls’ 6:15 pm tip

Riceville at Northwood-Kensett (NC) Boys’ and Girls’ 6:15 pm tip

Rockford at Tripoli (NC) Boys’ and Girls’ 6:15 pm tip

West Bend-Mallard at Eagle Grove (NC) Boys’ and Girls’ 6:15 pm tip

Belmond-Klemme at Humboldt (NC) Girls’ only 7:30 pm tip