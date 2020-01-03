Ruth Adalaide Fosnaugh passed away on December 7, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, WA.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10 AM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA. The Rev. David Boogeerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme.

Visitation will Be Tuesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA, from 5-7 PM and continues at church Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral

Ruth was born on October 2,1923 to John and Anna Marie (Pahmiyer) Mannes on a farm near Vinje, IA. She was Baptized and Confirmed in the Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, IA. She started school in Thompson, IA and graduated from High School there in 1941.

In the fall of 1942 she went to Algona, IA and worked as a waitress at Dermand Café and Grodies Café. It was during these years that the Prisoner of War Camp was built. It was also during this time that she met her future husband James Fosnaugh. They were married on January 15,1945 after James returned from serving overseas with the Army Air Corp. They lived in Las Vegas, NV till the end of WWII and then returned to Iowa.

In August of 1959 they moved to Klemme, IA and have made their home there since that time.

Ruth worked at the bank, which was the First National Bank and later sold and became the North Iowa State Bank for 28 years. She then worked at the Klemme Recreation Club for about ten years.

Ruth and Jim made many trips to the west coast to visit their son and family. Also, to the Badlands and Black Hills. They also went to Minden, NB along with her sister Jean and husband Herb to see the SandHill Cranes. At Christmas time she, along with her sister’s help, enjoyed making chocolate candies of all kinds.

Ruth is survived by her son David and wife Peg. Two Granddaughters, Kelli Jo and husband Kyle Rosenbaum and Terri Jo and her husband Wallace Forslof. Three Great Grandchildren, Haily Hummel, Joshua Terrill, David Michael Forslof and Step Great Grandson Koen Rosenbaum and Step Great,Great Grandson Lucas Rosenbaum. One sister Jean Pearson and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband James on November 11, 2011, her parents John and Anna Mannes, a step son Matthew Terrill. Three brothers Alfred, Ernest, and Irvin Mannes and four sisters Judith Block, Alma Helland, Ester Koch, Doris Johnson and also a half sister Amiela Newberry of Beeville, TX.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, Klemme, IA 50449. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510