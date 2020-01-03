Latest IGHSAU Basketball Rankings

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 8-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 7-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 8-1 3
4 North Mahaska 6-2 4
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 8-0 7
6 MMCRU 7-0 9
7 Saint Ansgar 6-1 10
8 East Buchanan 6-2 8
9 Clarksville 6-1 5
10 Sigourney 6-2 7
11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11
12 Springville 7-0 12
13 Burlington Notre Dame 6-0 13
14 Exira-EHK 7-1 14
15 Central Decatur 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 8-0 1
2 West Hancock 8-0 2
3 North Linn 6-1 3
4 Van Buren County 9-1 4
5 Osage 4-1 5
6 MFL-Mar-Mac 8-2 6
7 West Branch 7-2 7
8 Maquoketa Valley 8-0 8
9 Mount Ayr 5-1 9
10 Western Christian 5-2 14
11 Hudson 8-1 11
12 AHSTW 8-1 12
13 Mediapolis 7-1 13
14 Logan-Magnolia 7-1 10
15 Emmetsburg 5-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 6-2 1
2 Clear Lake 7-0 2
3 Red Oak 8-0 3
4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 4-2 4
5 Crestwood 9-1 5
6 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 6
7 Roland-Story 7-1 7
8 Okoboji 9-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9
10 Des Moines Christian 8-1 11
11 West Liberty 7-0 12
12 West Burlington 6-1 14
13 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7-0 15
14 Waukon 6-3 NR
15 Cherokee 6-3 10
Dropped Out: West Marshall (13)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 8-0 1
2 Marion 6-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 6-0 3
4 Glenwood 9-0 4
5 Gilbert 8-2 5
6 Ballard 6-1 6
7 Lewis Central 4-2 9
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3 7
9 Mason City 5-3 8
10 Central DeWitt 8-0 10
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2 11
12 Maquoketa 6-2 12
13 Knoxville 7-0 14
14 Carroll 6-2 NR
15 Grinnell 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (13), Clear Creek-Amana (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 6-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 8-0 2
3 Johnston 7-1 4
4 Dowling Catholic 6-2 3
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 5
6 Waukee 6-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 6-2 7
8 Urbandale 7-1 9
9 Waterloo West 7-1 10
10 Ankeny Centennial 4-3 13
11 Ames 5-3 8
12 Davenport North 5-2 14
13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3 NR
14 Bettendorf 5-3 NR
15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (11), West Des Moines Valley (12), Dubuque Senior (15)