Forest City Splits with Crestwood in Return to the Hardwood

Only four games were played in the state last night, and Forest City was in one of them. The games were heard on KIOW (107.3) and watched live at KIOW.com (KIOW Video Stream). The Indian girls’ fell to #5 3A Crestwood, Cresco 69-61, and the boys scored 46 first-half points to beat the Crestwood boys, 58-41.

Girls

Forest City used double-figure nights from Ellie Caylor, Shae Dillavou, and Kaylee Miller to come within 8 points of a state tournament hopeful. Kaylee Miller was in action for the first time since she left a game against North Iowa on December 13th, with an injury. She scored a season-high 16 points, one point off her career-high of 17. Dillavou scored her career-high of 23 points earlier this year, and she nearly reached it again, leading the Indians with 21 points, and Ellie Caylor added 14. Depending on which way the Indians get sent for the post-season, a rematch with the Cadets isn’t out of the question. Future Iowa Hawkeye, Sharon Goodman, led the way for the Cadets pouring in a game-high 33 points.

Boys

The Forest City boys took a couple of tough losses into the Christmas break, falling to West Hancock 63-60 and Rushford-Peterson (MN) 49-28. The Indian’s offensive firepower made a statement out of the gate Thursday night putting up 25 points in the first quarter and 21 points in the second quarter, fueling a 58-41 victory over Crestwood. Forest City was led by career-high nights for Andy Heidemann (11) and Riley Helgeson (16), Noah Miller also scored in double-figures with 11. Crestwood is a team Forest City is familiar with, the Indians and Cadets have been on each other’s regular season or postseason schedules since the 2000-2001 season. The games haven’t also been played, Forest City is now 10-4 in the series in that span. Forest City and Crestwood meeting again in the postseason is also possible for the boys. The Indians and Cadets last met in the 2017 Class 3A postseason, Forest City came out on top, winning the district, but fell short of reaching the state tournament with a substate setback to Waverly-Shellrock.

Both Forest City teams, along with much of the state, return to action tonight. The full area schedule can be found below.

Forest City vs Belmond-Klemme (Audio – KIOW 107.3 Video KIOW.com)

Newman Catholic @ West Hancock (Audio – KHAM 103.1 Video KIOW.com)

GHV @ Eagle Grove

North Iowa @ Bishop Garrigan

North Union @ Lake Mills

West Fork @ Osage

Rockford @ St. Ansgar

Nashua-Plainfield @ North Butler

Central Springs @ Northwood-Kensett

Algona @ Clear Lake

Mason City (High) @ Waukee