The Winnebago County Extension Service is hosting its annual Family Fun Night on Saturday, January 11th at the Forest City YMCA. Iowa State Extension Program Coordinator Ashley Throne says the event is open to the entire family.

An RSVP is required to assist with food planning and activities. Those planning to attend should call the Winnebago County Extension Office at (641) 584-2261. Space is limited so reservations made now will take advantage of planned availability.