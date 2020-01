Rozella Mae Hagen, 91, of Forest City, IA, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will take place at West Prairie Cemetery, Leland, IA, at a later date.

