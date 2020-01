Eddie L. Schuver, 69, of Belmond and formerly of Goodell, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Goodell Community Hall, 315 Broadway Street in Goodell, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Goodell Community Hall.

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248

www.ewingfh.com