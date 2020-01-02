Bradley J. Henn, 44, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Buffalo Center surrounded by his family.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:30 P.M., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa, a Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brad Henn memorial fund in care of the family.

