Forest City’s Gym to be Remodeled This Spring or Summer

Changes are coming to the Forest City High School this spring or summer. Forest City Community Schools announced earlier this month that they were seeking bids for a gym remodel project. The updates will include a new floor, new bleachers, and new paint.

The school will be holding a public meeting on January 13th where community members will be able to hear about and ask questions about the project.

Darwin Lehmann – Forest City Schools Superintendent

The floor itself is the original floor from the ’70s, it’s hosted an IHSAA Hall of Fame coach and player, 11 all-state players, and countless memories.

Darwin Lehmann – Forest City Schools Superintendent

School leaders will present the board with a couple of different options for the project. One of the key decisions the board will have to make is the timeline for the project.

Darwin Lehmann – Forest City Schools Superintendent

If the board decides to start in the spring some end-of-the-year activities would need a new home. The biggest that comes to mind for most is graduation. Lehmann says they have options for a new graduation home, including the middle school gym.

No matter when the project gets going, the former court will need to be disposed of, and the district is listening to the community.

Darwin Lehmann – Forest City Schools Superintendent

The auction of the floor started earlier this month, but bidders have plenty of time to get bids in, the auction will run until January 24th, 2020. As of when this story was published; 26 of the 200-floor sections currently have a bid on them. The floor auction can be found here or on the Forest City Community Schools website.

As for the new design? The new floor and gym design will keep the key pieces that activity goers have come to know.

Darwin Lehmann – Forest City Schools Superintendent

The shift of the volleyball courts will make safety strides for those working and attending volleyball events. Lehmann thanked all the coaches and staff who have put hours into this massive project. The 2020-2021 school year will bring another addition to the Forest City High School athletics complex.

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director for KIOW/KHAM Radio.

Do you have a story idea? Contact the KIOW Sports Department with the above.

