A funeral service for Ordean M. “Shorty” Olson, 72, of Lakota, will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Lakota.

Oakcrest Funeral Services in charge of arrangements