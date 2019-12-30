Harlan J. Charlson, 70, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home in rural Leland, IA.

Funeral service will be 11 AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Joel E. Guttormson officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday morning.

Burial will take place at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221