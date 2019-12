Grace E. Dahlby, 100 of rural Lake Mills, died Friday December 27, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA 50459, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will take place at Silver Lutheran Cemetery.

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221