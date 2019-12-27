Nellie Ausborn, 91, of Garner and formerly of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services for Nellie Ausborn will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation for Nellie Ausborn will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Ewing Funeral Home on Tuesday.

