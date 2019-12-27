Nathan F. Poncin, 87 of Galt, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Nate Poncin will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held prior to services at the church on Monday, beginning at 9:00 AM.

