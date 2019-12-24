Latest AP Iowa High School Basketball Poll

December 24, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Latest AP Iowa High School Basketball Poll

Class 1A

Teams Record Pts Prv
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen(6) 6-0 103 1  
2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 88 3  
3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1) 7-1 78 2  
4. Easton Valley 7-0 70 5  
5. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 7-0 62 4  
6. WACO, Wayland (1) 8-0 54 6  
7. A-H-S-T, Avoca (1) 8-0 41 7  
8. Janesville 6-0 26 9  
9. Lake Mills 5-1 24 8  
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: CAM, Anita 8. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Madrid 6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 5. South O’Brien, Paullina 5. East Mills 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Mount Ayr 2. Keota 1. Grand View Christian 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.

Class 2A
Teams Record Pts Prv
1. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (5) 7-0 101 1
2. Treynor (2) 7-0 85 2
3. North Linn, Troy Mills 6-0 75 3
4. West Sioux, Hawarden (1) 8-0 71 5
(tie) Camanche (3) 5-0 71 4
6. Regina, Iowa City 5-1 39 8
7. Osage 7-0 36 9
8. Boyden-Hull 5-1 23 NR
9. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 22 NR
10. Van Meter 5-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Unity Christian, Orange City 13. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 8. West Burlington 5. Woodward-Granger 5. East Sac County 4. Pella Christian 4. Rock Valley 1. Tri-Center, Neola 1.

Class 3A

Teams Record Pts Prv
1. Assumption, Davenport (10) 6-0 108 2
2. Carroll (1) 5-0 89 5
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-0 77 6
4. Mount Vernon 6-0 65 7
5. Winterset 5-1 52 1
6. Harlan 6-0 51 8
7. Algona 6-0 47 9
8. Norwalk 4-2 32 4
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 20 3
10. Pella 4-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 11. Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Clear Lake 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 9. Marion 8. Gilbert 1. Webster City 1.

Class 4A

Teams Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (5) 5-0 98 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 6-0 91 2
3. Dubuque, Hempstead (2) 6-0 79 4
4. Sioux City, East (1) 7-0 61 5
5. Waterloo, West 5-1 51 6
6. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6-0 43 9
7. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 42 8
8. Iowa City, West 4-1 37 3
9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 5-1 35 7
10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7-0 20 10

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 18. Ankeny 11. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7. Dubuque, Senior 6. Linn-Mar, Marion 5. Iowa City Liberty 1.

 