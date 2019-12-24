Latest AP Iowa High School Basketball Poll

Class 1A
|Teams
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Mary’s, Remsen(6)
|6-0
|103
|1
|2. Montezuma (1)
|6-0
|88
|3
|3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)
|7-1
|78
|2
|4. Easton Valley
|7-0
|70
|5
|5. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|7-0
|62
|4
|6. WACO, Wayland (1)
|8-0
|54
|6
|7. A-H-S-T, Avoca (1)
|8-0
|41
|7
|8. Janesville
|6-0
|26
|9
|9. Lake Mills
|5-1
|24
|8
|10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: CAM, Anita 8. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Madrid 6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 5. South O’Brien, Paullina 5. East Mills 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Mount Ayr 2. Keota 1. Grand View Christian 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.
|Class 2A
|Teams
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (5)
|7-0
|101
|1
|2. Treynor (2)
|7-0
|85
|2
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills
|6-0
|75
|3
|4. West Sioux, Hawarden
|(1)
|8-0
|71
|5
|(tie) Camanche (3)
|5-0
|71
|4
|6. Regina, Iowa City
|5-1
|39
|8
|7. Osage
|7-0
|36
|9
|8. Boyden-Hull
|5-1
|23
|NR
|9. Dike-New Hartford
|6-0
|22
|NR
|10. Van Meter
|5-0
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Unity Christian, Orange City 13. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 8. West Burlington 5. Woodward-Granger 5. East Sac County 4. Pella Christian 4. Rock Valley 1. Tri-Center, Neola 1.
Class 3A
|Teams
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Assumption, Davenport (10)
|6-0
|108
|2
|2. Carroll (1)
|5-0
|89
|5
|3. Dallas Center-Grimes
|6-0
|77
|6
|4. Mount Vernon
|6-0
|65
|7
|5. Winterset
|5-1
|52
|1
|6. Harlan
|6-0
|51
|8
|7. Algona
|6-0
|47
|9
|8. Norwalk
|4-2
|32
|4
|9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|3-2
|20
|3
|10. Pella
|4-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 11. Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Clear Lake 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 9. Marion 8. Gilbert 1. Webster City 1.
Class 4A
|Teams
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee (5)
|5-0
|98
|1
|2. Ankeny Centennial (2)
|6-0
|91
|2
|3. Dubuque, Hempstead (2)
|6-0
|79
|4
|4. Sioux City, East (1)
|7-0
|61
|5
|5. Waterloo, West
|5-1
|51
|6
|6. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|6-0
|43
|9
|7. Cedar Falls (1)
|5-1
|42
|8
|8. Iowa City, West
|4-1
|37
|3
|9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|5-1
|35
|7
|10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|7-0
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 18. Ankeny 11. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7. Dubuque, Senior 6. Linn-Mar, Marion 5. Iowa City Liberty 1.