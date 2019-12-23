SUNDAY TALK: Steve King Reviews the 2019 Congressional Year

Congress has begun its holiday recess after a tumultuous fall calendar. The House has been preoccupied with an Impeachment Inquiry that turned into Articles of Impeachment on the President. Just as the House completed the Articles for a vote, the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement passed the House along with a number of other trade agreements. This leaves the Senate with a number of items to address in January when the Senate resumes its work.

Other events such as the Conservative landslide election victory in Great Britain have left the door open for even more trade agreements in western and central Europe. The Chinese trade negotiations have apparently taken a turn for the better while other Far Eastern trade agreements have been successfully completed.

Representative Steve King took a moment from his holiday break to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to review these developments and look ahead to 2020 in our Sunday Talk.