Mildred Lewellyn, 101, of Clarion passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Mildred Lewellyn will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Don Morrison officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

