Emily Loken of Britt, pled guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 2, 2019. Loken is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25, 2020.

Loken also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 27, 2019. Loken is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25, 2020.