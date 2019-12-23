KIOW Christmas Cash Cube Winner is Karen Askeland of Buffalo Center!

The KIOW Christmas Cash Cube winner for 2019 is Karen Askeland of Buffalo Center. Karen guessed $907.00 at Main Street Market on November 22nd. The actual amount in the cube was $903.00. Congratulations to Karen Askeland for winning the KIOW Christmas Cash Cube! Thank you to our great sponsors, MBT Bank, North Iowa Lumber and Design, Lake Mills Motor Sports, the Cobbler Shoppe in Britt, McCloskey Appliance in Garner and Mason City, Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center, Hy-Vee of Forest City, Main Street Market in Buffalo Center, Chipped Inscriptions in Forest City, and the Paddler’s Tap of Forest City. Merry Christmas from all of us at KIOW to you this Christmas!