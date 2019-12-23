Helen L. Roths, 89, of Klemme, IA, died, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Concord Care Center, Garner, IA.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home in Klemme. Memorial suggestions include Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, Gateway Hospice, or to the donor’s choice.

Helen Louise Suckow, the daughter of John Henry and Edna Sarah (Schuldt) Suckow, was born August 17, 1930, at her parents’ “house on the hill” in Klemme. She attended Klemme Schools and graduated from Klemme High School in the class of 1948. Following high school, she lived and worked as a nanny for a relative in Chicago before returning to Klemme.

Helen was united in marriage to Thomas “Junior” Francis Roths and their union was blessed with 5 children: Beth, Karen, Tom, Sara, and Michelle. The couple spent many years raising their children together. They enjoyed dancing and looked forward to outings to the Surf in Clear Lake. In addition to a fulltime mother and wife, Helen and “Junior”, along with their children operated the “Roths’ Café” in Klemme from 1961-1975. This family venture is where the value of hard work and dedication was instilled in their children.

Helen and “Junior” were later divorced. Later in life Helen reconnected with her high school sweetheart Richard Finders and the two enjoyed several years of friendship together.

Following the birth of her youngest daughter, Beth, Helen returned to complete her education at NIACC in Mason City, where she received her CNA. She was then employed for many years at the Concord Care Center. Helen truly was a life-long care giver, always giving unselfishly of herself in the care of relatives and friends when the needs arose, raising and nurturing her children and doting and loving her grand and great grandkids. Helen enjoyed anything that involved times spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed outings with friends to the beauty shop, dining out, and shopping. Helen had also enjoyed many years of friendship with Richard Finders.

Helen loved to garden and raising flowers, canning her produce and making home-made sauerkraut. Her family reflects fondly on the wonderful aromas coming from her kitchen, such as her one of a kind fried chicken, special mouth-watering brownies, tantalizing pineapple/carrot jello, delectable soups, and other specialties. She was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church in Klemme where she was baptized and confirmed. She will be remembered as a beautiful lady inside and out.

She is survived by daughters: Beth Roths, Klemme, IA, Karen (Scott) Schoenwetter, Enid, OK, son Tom (Sonja Ridder) Roths, Klemme, IA, and daughters Sara (Bob) Joynt, Klemme, IA, and Michelle (Don) Thorson, Rockwell, IA, grandchildren: Miaka (Fletcher) Tudor, Kyle Christie (fiancée Kelly Feldt), Sonja Woller, Sara Roths, Zach (Erin), Hunter, Tyler, and Laura. Nine great grandchildren: Audrey, Claire, Emery, Benjamin, Kesley, Kira, Kendel, Kaden, and Kamden; also, many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special friend Carol Hinman and daughter-in-law Kandi Roths.

She was preceded by her parents, sister Irene, and brother Wesley; nephew Kenny, special friend Richard “Dick” Finders, and special adopted family Audra Jones and Betty and Art Hejlik.

